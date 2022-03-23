GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce held its annual celebration event at the Steven Tanger Center For the Performing Arts to welcome two major companies to the Triad region.

The event was filled with state and local leaders and people who wanted to learn more about the new developments coming to the area.

Head of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro Walker Sanders was honored for winning the Thomas Z-Osborne Distinguished Citizen award and CEO of Cone Health Dr. Mary JoCagle was awarded the Athena for her leadership in the health community.

Representatives with Toyota Battery Plant and Boom Supersonic graced the stage of the Tanger Center as they were welcomed by the community.

The two companies gave insight on what’s to come as they continue to move forward with the building sites.

“The ground is being broken. Site prep is being done right now. Pretty soon you’ll start to see some foundation work, and then some’s some construction work,” said Toyota General Manager for Corporate Communication Kelly Stefanich .

Boom Supersonic representative Chris Taylor said the company plan to start hiring labor-skilled employees by next year to get jets up and flying by 2025.

“It takes an entire group of multiple disciplines to bring on something like this, and we believe this is the right place to find those people,” Taylor said.

Both projects are expected to bring more than 3,500 jobs to the area and more than $2 billion in investment funding.