GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro.

“There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what we can do to help them,” said Zack Matheny, President of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

Matheny says the idea behind the walk came after several people voiced their concerns to him during a recent city council meeting.

Concerns expressed at the meeting included homeless people sleeping on city streets and in parks, specifically Center City Park.

Matheny expressed that dealing with the issues will take a collaborative effort. Mental health services, housing options and resources to address substance abuse all being things that will have to take place.

“When we see the same folks that are living in the street or the parks or in our intersections, the same folks all the time, we know where they are, we know who they are, how can we help them and until that actually takes action and help those folks in need we’re not going to stop,” said Matheny.