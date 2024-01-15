GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourteen people in Greensboro’s Westerwood neighborhood are listed on a lawsuit against the city of Greensboro.

“Greensboro is so full of corruption, we weren’t even able to speak at the Board of Adjustment meeting or show our evidence, so we are going to get it out of Greensboro and get a fair deal,” said Deana Coble who lives in the Westerwood neighborhood.

The paperwork claims proper protocol was not followed to allow the Greensboro Urban Ministry to open a shelter for women and children in their neighborhood. The house at 520 Guilford Ave. was formerly Mary’s House, which was a treatment facility.

It now would be used as an emergency shelter for women and children under the name Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Mary’s House.

As they wait for their day in court, the project will go on. The goal is to have the space ready and have peopled moved in by the fall. On Monday, some people that live in the neighborhood stepped up to not only show their support but to get to work.

“We are just doing some external clean up … Start to make this place look like a home again,” said Brian Hahne, CEO of Greenbsoro Urban Ministry.

It’s a warm welcome to the Westerwood neighborhood as neighbors reached out to the Greensboro Urban Ministry to host the clean up day.

“If I were out looking for somewhere to stay with my kid, I would really love to know that the neighborhood was prepping things for me and I was wanted there,” said Jamey Lowdermilk, who lives in the Westerwood neighborhood.

Old items were tossed, replacements were made and the outside area was given a fresh look.

“I am helping clean out this playground back here, trying to get the leaves out and the sticks out … get the swings ready,” Lowdermilk said.

“I’m putting in some pansies, so there will be something colorful and welcoming here at the front of the house,” said Lyda Carpen, who lives in the Westerwood neighborhood.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, their acts of service provide a larger meaning.

“I think this is another example to serve but also to have the courage to say … ‘We want folks to have safe shelter, a safe place to lay their heads and really have opportunity and hope for the future,’” Hahne said.

The focus was cleaning up outside, but there is still work to do inside to get the home ready for the eight to 10 unhoused women and their children.

“I’ve lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years and, so I remember when Mary’s House was here before,” Carpen said. “I remember when the kids rode the bus with my own children.”

Neighbors listed on the lawsuit stayed away.

“I doubt any neighbors that are living right beside it are there. The folks that are coming in are from further into the neighborhood, and that is OK,” Coble said. “I think the house needs to be cleaned out no matter which direction it goes.”

Progress was made on the porch, the playground and the yard, but there’s a stand still for the final approval by the courts.

“Those neighbors certainly have that right to appeal, and we are going to honor that process and proceed forward as best we can under the legal circumstances,” Hahne said.

The Greensboro Urban Ministry says Monday was the first of what they hope are many neighborhood days even once residents move in.

There is no date set for when a judge could make a decision on the property.