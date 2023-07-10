GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violence prevention advocates in Greensboro are exhausted and emotionally drained and say they’ve reached a breaking point.

According to a Greensboro Police Department spokesperson, 80% of homicide victims in the city are Black. Of the 13 cases solved this year, eight have a Black victim and suspect.

“We sit there, and the news comes on, and there’s been a murder, and we’re just sitting there going, ‘I just hope it’s not a Black person today,'” said Dr. Irish Spencer with Families Against Senseless Killings.

Dr. Spencer thinks about the parent, sibling or child taken, and the ache is deep.

“It is overwhelmingly Black-on-Black crime and why?” said Dr. Spencer. “Why did Black Lives Matter come about? What is it that you’re that angry, to make a whole family go through what they’re going through.”

The number of homicides in East Greensboro this year paints a grim picture for Black families. Twelve people have been killed in District One and thirteen people in District Two.

“It’s because the victim and the one doing the action are both confronted with the same problems that make them angry, that make them upset, that they don’t see any other way out to resolve the conflict other than violence,” said Dr. Goldie Wells, Greensboro City Councilmember for District 2.

Dr. Wells and Dr. Spencer acknowledge systemic racism and unequal opportunity are what got us here. Dr. Spencer believes communities need better economic opportunities and people who look like them as advocates.

“You break it down by empowering, you make these communities feel like ‘this is my house, this is my community, and you need to take it somewhere else,'” Dr. Spencer said.

Dr. Wells knows those conversations will be tough.

“If we don’t learn to be transparent, honest and truthful about where things are, we’ll continue to spiral down. I hope this will cause people to start talking honestly,” Dr. Wells said.

The tough talk needs elected leaders from across the Piedmont who are willing to listen.

“It’s a whole race of people being wiped out, and that person being wiped out could be the next person who could cure one of these big diseases. They could be the next senator. It could be someone to open up the best daycare and take care of babies. You’ve lost a teacher,” Dr. Spencer said.

She is upset about losing people who could change the world.

“You have something special inside of you, and the world needs to see it. They can’t see it six feet under or cremated,” Dr. Spencer said.