GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro veteran got a special gift on Wednesday when one company installed a new roof on his home as a way to give back.

Dennis Williams, a US Air Force veteran, got a new roof from Skywalker Roofing as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment.

The project is in partnership with Purple Heart Homes.

Since the project started in 2016, more than 300 military members have received new roofs.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roof materials, and Skywalker Roofing donated the labor.