GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people in Greensboro’s Westerwood neighborhood are upset to see the city push through plans for Urban Ministry’s homeless shelter on their street.

“You cannot make the lives of some people better by hurting the lives of other people , and they need to look at the totality of that,” said Alisha Wielfaert, who lives in Westerwood.

The group of neighbors plans to file an appeal and take the matter to a superior court. The debate is over a special use permit, which was given to Mary’s House when it operated as a treatment facility then passed over to Urban Ministry because the city says the house serves the same purpose.

FOX8 spoke with the CEO of Greensboro Urban Ministry who says the home will serve women and their children under 12 who are experiencing homeless. It will be called Urban Ministry’s Mary’s House but will not be a treatment facility. Instead, it will be for emergency housing for families. The city claims they have not been told these plans, and that is why the special use permit is still allowed.

“Really, these folks are no different than you and I,” said Brian Hahne, the CEO of Greensboro Urban Ministry.

The organization has a waitlist of about 50 families for their Pathways Center and plans to serve the same population at this location on Guilford Avenue.

“It will be lead actually by a team of folks who already work every day down at Pathways,” Hahne said.

About eighty to 10 women with their children will live in the house staffed 24/7.

“We do not have enough beds for the most vulnerable, and that is not just folks who are experiencing homelessness. We have folks who are one paycheck away, one crisis away from being unstable in their housing,” Hahne said.

Some people in Westerwood say a shelter does not belong in the middle of a neighborhood.

“I can tell you it will not be good for those of us that live houses away from it because I know what it was like in a very curated facility,” Wielfaert said.

Over the years, she said her house was broken into, she found a man sleeping on her porch and watched people walking through her yard constantly.

“All of that has stopped since Mary’s House has been shut down,” she said.

It’s not just who will be in the building but how the city allowed it to happen.

“We are not anti-Urban Ministry. They do good work. We just want to go through the legal process. The zoning laws are there to provide protection to the neighborhood. The way they went about this denied us equal protection of the law,” said Mike Maloy, who lived in the Westerwood neighborhood.

It’s a fight for the future of 520 Guilford Ave.

“I am not concerned, but I want to respect the process … In fairness to those neighbors in that community if they chose to appeal, they have that choice, but we are proceeding forward with the work we have and are really excited about taking the next step with Mary’s House,” Hahne said.

Greensboro Urban Ministry plans to make some updates to the property with painting, the layout and other small projects.

They hope to have the shelter up and running by summer or fall of next year. We’ll keep you updated as we find out about any appeals filed in court.