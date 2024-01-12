GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Triad endures yet another storm system, one Greensboro tow truck company is still dealing with the aftermath of Tuesday’s storm.

Three days after Tuesday’s storms flooded several parts of the Triad, Greensboro’s EZ Towing Company Manager Rico Gonzalez is still working on cars that got stuck in flood waters

“We got about 12-13 cars total on Tuesday,” Gonzalez said.

The manager says many cars were stalled out throughout Greensboro.

“A lot of the trouble spots were Industrial Avenue, Latham Park and Holden Road. Those were the major ones,” Gonzalez said.

And to rescue those drivers, his team says they had to put their own lives at risk.

Even being on the side of the highway … People not paying attention or not looking at us. They’re zooming right past us while we’re hooking up the vehicles,” Gonzalez said.

Though officials always preach to “Turn around. Don’t drown,” Gonzalez wants drivers to know just how quickly your car can stall out.

“Immediately. As soon as they hit it. Hydroplaning is a big thing, especially on Highway 73. People are hydroplaning there. Those are like 20-to-30-foot drops,” Gonzalez said.

The Move Over Law is in effect in North Carolina. This means if you see emergency vehicles or even tow trucks on the side of the road, you need to slow down and switch lanes.

And if you don’t, you could get a ticket that’ll cost you up to $500.