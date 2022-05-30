GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Patience, perseverance, and the ability to withstand rejection and the summer heat are at the top of things one must do to be successful in Trey Taylor’s line of work.

At 16 years old, the Greensboro teen has made a name for himself as the Mobile Candy Man for his quick sells-pitch and his hunger for customers and success.

FOX8 introduced Trey in 2020 when he started Trey’s Mobile Convenience Store during the middle of the pandemic as a way to make money for school supplies.

When FOX8 caught up in Trey in 2022, he said he surpassed that goal and then some.

He told reporters he was “buying stuff for back to school…I met my goal. But now…I’m of age to get a job. But I wanted to have my own job as opposed to working somewhere else.”

Trey has now printed himself out a branded uniform with his logo and name of his company on them.

He said the move makes people realize he is “legit.”

Trey’s approach to his business has caught the attention of many people in downtown Greensboro, including Mayor Nancy Vaughan who has mentioned Trey on public occasions.

Trey said he is just thankful people appreciate his work ethic.

“It is the exact opposite of what I thought would happen. I didn’t know people would actually like what I did and like what I’m doing,” he said.

Trey’s next goal is to save up money to help him grow his business with an investment in a vending machine.

“It’s the next step…I want to put it into a location, so my business can grow,” he explained.

Trey typically walks the downtown stretch of Elm Street during the week after school and on weekends between 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.