DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Police Department announced they have made an arrest following a deadly drive-by shooting in April.

Durham police said they have arrested a 17-year-old in the murder of Jose Cabrera, as well as the shooting of a teenager in early April.

The teenager’s identity was not released because they are a minor.

Police said the suspect was arrested in Greensboro and charged with multiple offenses including:

Murder

Attempted murder

Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Minor in possession of a handgun

Discharging a weapon within city limits

They have been placed in an unspecified juvenile detention center, Durham police said.

On April 12 at 9:15 p.m., officers said they were flagged down on Alston Avenue and told that someone had been shot. At that time, police said they discovered two men were shot by someone passing them on a scooter who then fled the scene.

Cabrera and the other teen victim were found in a wrecked vehicle occupied near Juniper Street. Cabrera died after being taken to the hospital. The teenager was released the next morning.

Additionally, this was the first of two shootings on the night of April 12.

Approximately one hour later a woman was shot at her home off of W. Carver Street in Durham. Currently, no charges have been filed at this time.

Furthermore, investigators are still looking for additional information on what led up to the case. If anyone has additional information they are asked to contact Investigator Kellar at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.