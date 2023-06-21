GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro has temporarily suspended its Shared Micromobility Program for electric bikes and scooters.

Greensboro says that the vendor, Blue Duck, ceased its operations without notifying the city.

Texas Public Radio, an affiliate of National Public Radio reported in December 2021 that Blue Duck ceased operations and was exploring bankruptcy.

“We have notified our senior lenders and have sought counsel for foreclosure or bankruptcy proceedings.” Sean Brantman, director of finance and business operations at Blue Duck Express, in an email to investors in December 2021

Executives cited the COVID pandemic as a contributing factor in the company’s demise, according to TPR.

“Who knows what it would have looked like without the pandemic.” Johnny Vassallo, Blue Duck’s interim CEO in Decmeber 2021

Blue Duck last posted on social media in November 2022 acknowledging the Thanksgiving holiday and the cities and college campuses their bikes and scooters were available in on Facebook.

The company’s last acknowledgment of Greensboro on social media came in October 2022 when they made a post about a demonstration of their bikes and scooters to the Greensboro Department of Transportation.

The Blue Duck website still has Greensboro listed as an available city to make a support request.

The City of Greensboro provided the following statement on the timeline of Blue Duck’s ceasing of operations.

“Blue Duck, LLC was approved after a competitive process to provide e-scooters and e-bikes starting in March 2021. Due to low ridership, Blue Duck, LLC ended service on June 13, 2023, without notification to the city.” Statement from The City of Greensboro on Blue Duck’s ceasing of operations

Greensboro says that the DOT is preparing a request for proposals for a new vendor in July. The city expects a new vendor for e-bikes and scooters to be in place by Fall 2023.

The Blue Duck Scooter app is still listed as available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. When downloaded on an Apple device, the app redirects to the Razor Micromobilty app.

Razor USA, LLC, is best known for developing the popular Razor Scooter in 2000.

The Razor app website reads the following:

Razor’s Micromobility app allows you to ride Razor electric scooters (along with scooters and bikes of participating partners) virtually anywhere around your community. You can pick them up and drop them off wherever it’s most convenient for you.

FOX8 reached out to Razor to see if it is in any way associated with Blue Duck. On a call to the number listed on the Razor website, a representative confirmed that Blue Duck and Razor had “merged.”