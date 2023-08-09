GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The weeks leading up to a new school year are busy and expensive for parents. EZ Beauty Supply wanted to make it easier for the customers they consider family.

On an average day, store manager TD Luckett is selling hair spray, shampoo or wigs at the store. On Wednesday, he stood outside in the heat to hand out backpacks.

“We didn’t want the community to have to give us anything. We didn’t take any donations. This is something we just simply did from our end out of our pockets,” Luckett said.

The group has 580 backpacks to give away to anyone who visits the store and needs one.

“We know back-to-school season is kind of hectic for parents and the children and the bank, so we thought we could alleviate some of the strain,” Luckett said.

According to Statista, this year the average household will spend $890 on back-to-school supplies. That’s up roughly $30 from 2022.

Dozens of people came by the store on West Gate City on Wednesday afternoon. While the kids were paying attention to the colors, the parents know each backpack is a blessing.

“I think it’s such a good idea. Some people can’t afford book bags,” Cynthia Gladney said.

Workers at EZ Beauty Supply don’t always talk about financial struggles with their customers, but the relief on their faces when they see a book bag says it all.

“What really did my heart was to see the smile on their faces. That smile is going to keep me going for the rest of the week,” Luckett said.

The store is located at 2924 W. Gate City Blvd.

Store managers plan to give out as many backpacks as they can while supplies last.