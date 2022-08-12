GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building.

Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments.

Friday is their busiest day of the week.

Tamika Hughes got to the salon on East Wendover Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Friday when she noticed something was wrong.

“We just saw the electrical box on the ground and it was cut,” Hughes said.

She called the police and Duke Power who discovered 160 feet of copper wire was missing, and the power was out.

“We’re losing thousands of dollars not being able to service all the clients we had on our books for today,” said Agatha Grimes, owner of Pink Kotur Salon.

Two doors down, Tamela Yelverton planned to host the last day of dance camp for her girls before the competition season started.

She runs M&T Performing Arts.

“These girls put in a lot of time, effort and energy, and repetition is key,” Yelverton said.

Instead, she scrambled to find a place for them to practice.

“It’s super inconvenient, super inconsiderate, immature and illegal, too,” Yelverton said.

Hughes and Grimes tell FOX8 they want their landlord to install cameras on the outside of the building so it doesn’t happen again.

On Friday evening, crews worked to restore power.

An electrician on scene tells FOX8 the amount of copper wire thieves stole could get them a couple hundred up to a few thousand dollars at a scrap yard.

He believes the people behind the crime knew what they were doing and could have experience with electrical work.