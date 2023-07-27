GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro brother and sister were both shot and killed within a week of each other.

Greensboro police responded to a fatal shooting on Shagbark Drive on Tuesday where they identified 19-year-old Briana Arrington as the victim.

On July 18, her brother Christian Arrington was shot and killed on Kerner Road in Forsyth County.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they had no indication the two are related. Greensboro police said they have no other information to release on this homicide.

Paradise House of Funerals in Plymouth is handling Christian’s service and confirmed the two were siblings.

A 911 caller shaken up from the shooting described what they saw unfold before Briana Arrington was found dead on Shagbark Drive Tuesday.

A property manager from a nearby apartment complex also called 911 and said a maintenance worker heard gunshots, and their cameras caught a man wearing red running around in the complex.

“Very shortly after that, we had someone walk onto the property here in our apartment community wearing a red hoodie and jeans. Pretty swiftly moving. Wandered around the property, took their hoodie off, threw it behind one of our buildings, took their shirt off and exited the property,” a 911 caller said.

A similar incident took place on July 18 when Forsyth County deputies responded to reports of a person walking down Kerner Road who appeared to be wearing a mask and carrying a handgun.

Briana’s brother Christian was shot and later died.

Gate City Coalition works to stop gun violence in the community and wants to see more people join the community conversation to stop incidents like these.

“There’s no way that you can take those bullets back. You can’t take that hurt back. You can’t take the pain that that mother feels. Both of her children are now dead. What does it take for our community to wake up to understand that this is unfair on our community?” said Ingram Bell, Gate City Coalition program manager.

In the shooting of Christian, Forsyth County deputies arrested and charged 20-year-old Quay’mon Nicholas Swaringen with murder.

Greensboro police are investigating the shooting of Briana as a homicide.

The funeral service for Christian was going to be held on Thursday but has been postponed.

The family now plans to hold a funeral service for both Christian and Briana on the same day.