GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital in serious after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue when they were told about a shooting. 

Officers found a gunshot victim in serious condition who was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

  • Officials investigating in Greensboro (WGHP)
The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.