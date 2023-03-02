GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital in serious after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:04 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Peterson Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a gunshot victim in serious condition who was taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Officials investigating in Greensboro (WGHP)

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.