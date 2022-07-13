GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ravi the red panda cub will be making his public debut on Thursday, according to the Greensboro Science Center.

Ravi was born on June 20 to parents, Usha and Tai, and was the GSC’s first successful red panda birth.

Since red pandas are an endangered species, Ravi has been under special care and has been hand-reared in order to ensure his survival.

“The decision to hand-rear was made in conjunction with the SSP coordinators due to Usha’s history,” said Jessica Hoffman, the GSC’s VP of Animal Care and Welfare. “Pandas in both the wild and in human care unfortunately occasionally kill their cubs – something Usha has done in the past. This was a risk we did not want to take.”

Now, Ravi has made enough progress to be moved to the Shearer Animal Hospital on Thursday, where he will be visible to GSC guests through a window.

The media will be allowed to interview GSC team members and take photos of Ravi from 8:45-9:15 a.m. before opening to the public immediately after.

Kelly Rauch, Red Panda String Lead, says, “Ravi will be located in an incubator until he is larger and mobile enough to be housed in a modified pack-n-play.”

Guests will also be able to watch Ravi be fed, with feedings currently scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Be aware that feeding times are subject to change with little to no notice.

Rauch says, “He is a very fast eater so feedings will not be very long but we will have an educator answering questions at that time. As he ages and is awake longer, there will be more opportunities for visitors to see the panda team interacting with him.”