GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center continues to grow, adding new animals and exhibits every year.

The most recent expansion included a state-of-the-art medical facility that not only offers healthcare for animals but also teaches guests about the science of medicine.

The procedure and x-ray rooms have glass windows so guests can watch the veterinary staff at work. The head veterinarian also uses new technology to project x-ray pictures, ultrasound images and live streaming video onto a large panel screen in the public area. The vet wears a microphone so he can explain what is happening as well as ask and answer questions.

The goal of the technology is to teach lessons about biological science and animal care. The Animal Hospital and Conservation Center is located in the Revolution Ridge section of the outdoor zoo.