GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A scaly friend at the Greensboro Science Center had to undergo a medical procedure earlier this week.

The Greensboro Science Center says that their American alligator, Loki, swallowed a rubber cap that goes on the end of an in-water heater and had to undergo an emergency surgery on Tuesday, they said on their Twitter.

Dr. Sam said on Wednesday that Loki is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery, and they were able to catch the situation early before it got much worse. They shared some photos of their veterinary team hard at work making sure Loki got the care he needed because of his little bit of mischief.









Dr. Sam, Sam and Tyler operating on Loki, an American Alligator (Courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center.)

All in a day’s work for the folks at the Greensboro Science Center who take care of all of the animals folks from Greensboro love so much.

Get well soon, Loki!