GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center gave a warm welcome in March to Fiona and Inigo, their newest maned wolves.

Fiona and Iggy, as the keeper staff calls him, found their new home at the science center on March 10 after leaving the White Oak Conservation Center in Yulee, Florida.

GSC staff hope you’ll come to meet them soon.

Maned wolves are not actually wolves, nor are they foxes despite a close family resemblance. They’re the largest canid native to South America, and the only species in their genus, Chrysocyon.

They’re classified as a “near threatened” species, with about 23,600 left in the wild. Their biggest through is habitat destruction.