GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Soon you’ll be able to see a scaly new face at the Greensboro Science Center.

Last week, on Nov. 8, a new Komodo dragon arrived at the center from the Denver Zoo. His name is Hannibal! He is three years old, but he’ll have his fourth birthday soon, on December 6.

The dragon exhibit has been empty since April when Drogo died. It was built in 2017 as part of the renovated dinosaur exhibit within the center.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to care for our new Komodo dragon, Hannibal! He already reminds me so much of Drogo, as he is very curious,” says Audrey Stallings, the lead Komodo Dragon keeper. “I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained over the last 6 years to care for Hannibal and look forward to learning new things as well.”

Hannibal won’t be visible to the public for a little while as he adjusts to his new home, but you can follow the Greensboro Science Center on various social media platforms to keep up to date on Hannibal, Ravi and all the other cute critters at the center.