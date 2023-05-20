GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After debuting last May, the Cole Family Monarch Conservation Center and Butterfly House at the Greensboro Science Center is welcoming guests back for the 2023 season.

At the Butterfly House, guests can have up-close encounters with butterflies while also helping the GSC with their mission to help protect endangered species.

“Butterflies are very beautiful animals, but they are also important pollinators we have, and today we are celebrating Endangered Species Day,” said Martha Regester, vice president of education at the Greensboro Science Center. “The monarch butterfly is classified as endangered, so we want to bring their future to the forefront too, and we hope visitors really enjoy learning and caring for them.”

Last year, the science center introduced guests to seven species, including the endangered monarch butterfly. This year, they’re adding another nine species, including luna moths, buckeyes and red-spotted purples.

The science center plans to keep the Butterfly House open all summer.