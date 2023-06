GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center is asking for help naming the binturong kit twins that were born on Cinco de Mayo!

The choices are:

Bianca & Monty

Paloma & Mezcal

Rosetas (Rose) & Palomitas (Palo)

The voting will last until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday and the winner be announced at noon on Friday.

Fill out the GSC’s Google Form to place your vote on what the name should be.

Binturongs are also commonly known as bearcats.