GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A long-time resident of the Greensboro Science Center has died.

According to a post shared on the Greensboro Science Center’s Facebook, Winston the alpaca had been under palliative care for chronic organ failure and they made the decision to euthanize him this week.

Winston had been at the center since 2007 and they describe him as “beloved” and popular with staff, volunteers and guests at the Friendly Farm area of the Greensboro Science Center.

“He will be greatly missed,” they write.