GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While it may be a little hot for outdoor dining right now, once the heat breaks a little, Greensboro has some of the top outdoor dining options in the nation!

Reservation website OpenTable released a ranking of the best restaurants for outdoor dining based on “verified” US reviews between May of 2021 and April of 2022.

North Carolina took four spots on the list, and two of those restaurants are popular Greensboro haunts!

Both Green Valley Grill and Print Works Bistro featured on the list, their outdoor dining experiences delighting hundreds of customers.

Sunset Terrace at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville and The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood in Calabash rounded out the North Carolina winners.

“The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating,” OpenTable said in their news release. “Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which ‘outdoor dining’ was selected as a special feature.”

The Triad is no stranger to high quality, nationally recognized food. Two Piedmont Triad restaurants were recognized as part of Yelp’s 100 best places to eat in 2022 and chefs from Greensboro and Winston-Salem have garnered the attention of the James Beard awards.

California took home the most wins in the “outdoor dining” category, with 37.