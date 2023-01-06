Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever gone on romantic dates in Greensboro or sought out something beyond your standard casual fare, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Green Valley Grill.

On Friday, OpenTable revealed their top 100 “Most Beloved Restaurants in America” for 2022, and the list included that iconic Greensboro favorite.

Green Valley Grill has more than 7,800 reviews on Open Table with a rating of 4.8 stars.

“Enjoy fresh seasonal European and Mediterranean flavors from the wood-fired rotisserie and grill,” the restaurant says in its description. “Pair it with your choice of artisanal cocktails, craft beers and over 75 wines by the glass and 500 wines. In fact, we’re the only restaurant in Greensboro to receive the Wine Spectator ‘Best of Award of Excellence.'”

Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable) Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable) Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable)

Green Valley Grill is owned by Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels which also owns the nearby O.Henry Hotel, as well as Print Works Bistro and Proximity Hotel, both in Greensboro, and Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen locations in Greensboro and Cary. The company became 100% employee-owned in 2016.

Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable) Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable) Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable) Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable) Photo at Green Valley Grill (Courtesy of OpenTable)

This recognition is just the latest in a long line of achievements since the restaurant opened in 1998.

OpenTable named both Green Valley Grill and Print Works Bistro among the top 100 best outdoor dining restaurants in America in July and the top 100 best restaurants for a date in America in August.

The two restaurants were among five in the Triad to win Wine Spectator’s first-tier Award of Excellence for 2022. Wine Spectator granted 3,169 awards across all states and about 70 other countries. The other Triad spots recognized were Ryan’s Restaurant in Winston-Salem and both Greensboro and Winston-Salem locations of Village Tavern. Green Valley Grill also won Wine Spectator’s more prestigious Best of Award of Excellence in 2018.

In 2009, Quaintance-Weaver Restaurants and Hotels‘s Dennis and Nancy Quaintance and Mike Weaver were semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur in the national 2009 James Beard Foundation awards, known as the “Oscars of the food world.”

The restaurant has even more awards and accolades listed on the Green Valley Grill website.

The Green Valley Grill is located at 622 Green Valley Road beside the O.Henry Hotel, near Friendly Center.