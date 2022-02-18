Greensboro residents share concerns over catalytic convertor thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of catalytic converters have been stolen in Guilford county in the last month, leaving police and auto body shops with their hands full and victims with empty pockets.

One greensboro auto shop owner says he gets at least one call a day related to catalytic converters.

John Hill is the owner of Autotrends in Greensboro. He says customers bring their cars to him when the catalytic converter is stolen. He’s seen more people coming in with the same problem lately.

“The number one model we see is a Toyota Prius. The number one year model is 04 to 09. If you’ve got one of those, you’re sitting on a gold mine,” Hill said.

Hill says it takes a thief three minutes or less to steal a catalytic converter. It’s why he recommends installing a shield on the bottom of your car. It’s a large piece of metal that covers the exposed metals under neath your car.

It makes it harder for thieves to access your catalytic converter. With the shield, Hill says it would take someone at least 40 minutes to get to the metals underneath.

The shields run about $200. They’re made at Autotrends but only for select vehicles. Hill says more sizes can be found online.

If you can’t find a shield to fit your vehicle, Hill says you may want to consider engraving your catalytic converter.



It’s a service Tire Max Total Car Care in Stokesdale is offering to churches and non profits.

“We’re willing to, at no charge, etch the vin number in to the catalytic converter, so hopefully our idea is that it’s going to deter a thief from taking that converter,” said Jonathan Fowlkes, general manager of Tire Max Total Car Care.

They’re hoping the gesture will stop or at least catch more thieves.

A spokesperson with the Greensboro Police Department says there have been 63 catalytic converter thefts in the city in the last 30 days.

On Friday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marshall Dalrymple.

He was charged with 10 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts/catalytic converter theft.