GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People are being priced out of their houses in Greensboro’s Glenwood neighborhood.

Despite rising rent and housing prices, community leaders want to keep the area affordable.

“We’re losing good people. We’re seeing folks having to move farther and farther away,” President of Greater Glenwood Neighborhood Association Dayna Carr said.

Carr is seeing a change in the Glenwood neighborhood. She says it used to be a place for anyone to live but now people can’t afford to live here.

“That has started to change with gentrification, the current housing market … To have a resource in our community that ensures that people still have a way to belong is really important to us,” Carr said.

The neighborhood is getting a community hub here at the former Glenwood United Methodist Church.

The Housing and Neighborhood Development Department will be based there.

The hub could provide food, medical or housing assistance to the folks living there.

“These are neighborhoods where we are going to be working in very close partnership … over the next ten-year period to be able to improve housing conditions and improve socioeconomic outcomes within those neighborhoods,” Assistant Director of Housing and Strategy for the Housing and Neighborhood Development Cynthia Blue said.

The hub is the first of its kind for the city. It’s a step towards helping others in the historical community.

“One of the key things that’s going to mark success for the neighborhood is that we’re able to keep open lines of communication,” Carr said.

The Housing and Neighborhood Development team is planning to put another community hub located at the Windsor Chavis Recreational Center in Greensboro.

The neighborhood association team meets with the city on a regular basis.

Both sides considered creating a community land trust for the Glenwood community at these meetings. It is still in the planning stages.

The next meeting will be in November.