GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Later this month, Greensboro City Council members will have a work session focused on traffic-calming devices.

They’re exploring putting speed bumps, humps and roundabouts throughout the city to slow drivers down.

Viewers have contacted FOX8 and shared streets where they’ve noticed speeding is an issue. One of those is Textile Drive off Summit Avenue. The road leads to U.S. 29.

People in the area said drivers use it like a ramp and speed up to get on the highway. There are many children and pedestrians out, who neighbors worry could get hurt if something isn’t done.

“When somebody turns off Summit onto Textile, they’re already in that highway mode,” said Earl Cooley, who lives in the area. “When they come off Summit onto Textile, they’re barreling through here.”

Cooley has lived on Homeland Avenue off Textile Drive for more than 25 years. He’s noticed cars speeding down this street since he moved in.

“I’d say anywhere between 35 and 45 depending on the day,” he said.

It’s a 25-mile-per-hour zone surrounded by houses with children playing and no sidewalks.

“When kids are going from this side of the neighborhood to the park, there’s a problem with them crossing that street,” Cooley said.

He’s concerned about them crossing with drivers whizzing by.

There are speed limit signs posted on both sides of Textile Drive. FOX8 crews spotted one that was almost completely covered by a tree.

“That’s not going to slow anybody down,” Cooley said.

Cooley thinks a traffic-calming device would. He learned Greensboro City Council members are discussing the possibility of putting them in neighborhoods throughout the city. He hopes they’ll consider his.

“Having speeding bumps put in to reinforce that 25-miles-per-hour speed limit,” he said. “Otherwise, they’re just going to keep ignoring that speed limit sign.”

The work session about the traffic calming devices will be held on Aug. 24. After that, the city council will have to figure out where to place them and how to fund them.