GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Temperatures soared Friday into the mid-90s and felt even hotter. Temperatures only fell into the mid-80s as the sun went down.

In downtown Greensboro, it didn’t stop people from going out to enjoy their Friday night.

Downtown Greensboro has plenty of outdoor seating but the cool spot to be was under the misters at a local brewery.

“I am at Natty Greens under these beautiful misters, hanging out with some friends I’ve had for years and some friends I just met today,” said patron Abby Muehlstein.

A group of friends also took refuge under the covered patio at Natty Greens.

“We looked at the weather this morning, and it said it feels like 101,” Sydney Rafoth said.

Sydney brought her dog Finn and was grateful the brewery offers doggie water and of course the shade.

“If we don’t have a spot in the shade with misters, we aren’t bringing the dog,” she said.

Others said they’ll beat the heat with indoor fun.

“Aside from seeing the ‘Barbie’ movie … I am hanging out with my very best friends,” Katie Distefano said.

Just a few blocks away at LeBauer Park, live music played through the evening air.

Local businesses offered frozen goodies that were perfect to cool off with.

Treats were abundant before UNC Greensboro’s movie night. ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ was set to be played.

“It’s a hot day, but it’s a cooler evening, and it’s a nice way for families to engage with the university, so we like to do this,” said Kimberly Osborne with UNCG.

Unfortunately, the movie was postponed due to lightning.