Greensboro rabbi returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Rabbi and 30 college students took a detour during their educational trip to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees escape Ukraine.

Rabbi Eliezer Sneiderman returned home to Greensboro Monday, after spending a week in Poland for a Chabad On Campus tour with Jewish Students.

Rabbi Sneiderman said the trip was for students to visit the important sites, learn about the Holocaust and more about the Jewish community. He said the trip turned into much more after dropping off two duffle bags full of personal care supplies to a Ukrainian Refugee Center.

“It started because the director of the federation said while you’re going, why don’t you bring these duffle bags full of stuff from the community, it was just two duffle bags,” said Sneiderman.

Sneiderman said after dropping off the bag he and the students wanted to do more to help the refugees who were fleeing for safety. He said in a matter of days the students took to social media to fundraise for the dozens of families in dire need of help in Ukraine.

“We raised over 10,000 dollars for refugees just with the 30 kids on the bus and their social media,” said Sneiderman.

With the funds, the group shopped for food supplies and household items some of which were used to furnish empty apartments given to refugees from property owners.

Sneiderman said the help everyone in Ukraine is needed more than ever and every cent that is donated brings humanity back into the world we live in.

“Humanity is bad but humanity it’s also very good, and it was really hearting to see just how people were kind of banding together and helping out,” said Sneiderman.