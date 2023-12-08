GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Convicted quadruple murderer Janet Danahey will remain in prison, despite her sentence being commuted by Governor Roy Cooper in December 2022.

Amy Carrickhoff, sister of Ryan Bek, says she got a letter from the North Carolina Parole Commission notifying her of their decision not to grant Danahey parole.

“I don’t know if I can put it in words. It was just surreal,” she said.

Bek was killed on Feb. 15, 2002, along with his girlfriend, Donna Llewellyn, Donna’s sister Rachel and their friend Beth Harris.

Investigators say Danahey set fire to a futon outside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment at the Campus Walk Apartments in Greensboro in the early morning hours of Feb. 15.

“The fire was ignited on the south side of the building. We had a wind that night that was blowing from the south to the north at about 18 miles an hour,” said retired Greensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief David Douglas, during an interview with FOX8 in January 2023. “There were apartments on this side, apartments on this side, and this breezeway was right in the middle.”

As Douglas explained, Harris was the first to die.

“She had the least amount of burns, if you will,” he said. “She went out a door and immediately fell to her death. She hit a concrete thing two floors below. Very horrendous death.”

Bek and the Llewellyn sisters were killed while trying to run from the flames.

“They get about halfway down and all the walkway stairs collapse. And they didn’t die from smoke inhalation. They were burned to death. Burned to death. If there’s a more horrendous way to die, I don’t know what it is,” Douglas said.

As family members were being notified of their deaths, investigators made yet another discovery.

“You have to understand this is the most senior investigator we have. Whatever he tells me is absolutely the truth. So he comes and he says, ‘I have every reason to believe this fire was intentionally set.’ You’re kidding me? ‘No, come here, and I’ll show you why,’” Douglas said. “We begin to look at the fire and we’re going, ‘Oh, wow. Not only do we have an intentionally set fire, we’ve got a crime scene.’”

Within 24 hours, firefighters got their first sign law enforcement was on a trail.

“There were two prominent defense attorneys in Greensboro that everyone recognizes, and our D.A. at the time Stuart Albright was there, and we knew then something was up because these guys don’t come out Saturday morning for no good reason,” Douglas said.

As officers built their case, the victims were honored with memorials and events throughout the city. Days after the fire, as one of the services was taking place, police were across town making an announcement.

“They have arrested Janet Louise Danahey, white female, 23,” they said.

Investigators said, instead of knocking on doors to alert people to the growing flames, Danahey walked back to her nearby apartment, took off her clothes and asked her roommates to drive her to a dumpster to get rid of the evidence.

“There’s a dumpster in this complex. She’s going to have them drive her to a remote dumpster and throw it away. Sound like a prank to you? Not to me. That sounds like intent to me,” Douglas said. “She makes no effort to come forward to say, ‘I’m responsible for this, I didn’t mean this.’ What she did was she left the city and went to her parents’ house in Monroe.”

As Douglas further explained, the roommates retrieved the bag of evidence and brought it to the police.

“Danahey wants you to believe this is a prank,” Douglas said. “This is a college-educated lady. You would certainly believe that once she sees this she’d go, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?’”

The following July, Danahey accepted a plea deal to four counts of first-degree murder. As a result, the avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life.

“The angels of your children have come to me, and I have touched their hands, and they have told me what it felt like to feel their flesh burn,” Danahey said in court, prompting gasps from people in attendance. “I know who they are. They are a part of me now. You are my family now. You are stuck with me now. I hurt you, and I will make that better.”

In 2012, Danahey and her supporters filed a petition for clemency from then-Governor Bev Purdue. It was denied, but her successor, former Governor Pat McCrory, did commute her sentence, making her eligible for parole in 2029. In Dec. 2022, Governor Roy Cooper reduced that further, making her eligible for parole on Jan. 1, 2023.

Weeks into the new year, Danahey’s attorney Don Vaughan presented witnesses to the parole commission on her behalf.

“She had no prior record. She wasn’t a criminal. It was a bad situation that went bad,” Vaughan said to FOX8 following that presentation.

FOX8’s investigation found a court document showing Danahey was charged with injury to personal property in Kernersville on Christmas Eve 1996. She pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and the charge was disposed of with prayer for judgment. It is no longer on her record. Danahey was 18 years old at the time of the offense.

According to former Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann, Danahey poured syrup on the vehicle of a male she knew, then covered it with cat litter and cereal. This happened the same year she was an Olympic torchbearer.

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Danahey has had four infractions while in prison, including lock tampering in 2013, disobeying an order in 2022 and using profane language in 2021 and 2022.

“It has been 21 years. She has an impeccable record. She is a great individual. She couldn’t have done more to better her fellow inmates at women’s prison and herself, and I think that’s what the governor looks at,” Vaughan said, adding that Danahey has taught courses, taught people to read and worked on every project jail staff have asked her to do.

According to the victims’ families, all but one of their immediate family members want Danahey to continue serving her life sentence. The only family member who spoke in support of her release was the father of Beth Harris, Bob Harris.

“She’s a remarkable young woman, and not that she would replace Beth as my daughter, but … if she was my daughter, I’d be proud of her,” Harris said at the beginning of the parole consideration.

Danahey’s sister, Emily Danahey Kroeger, said her family took the parole process as an opportunity to argue the fire and subsequent deaths were the result of a prank gone wrong.

“The good thing that can result from this is to be a positive influence on especially young people because we’re not alone in this and we have something to share of importance,” Kroeger said, following their conversation with the parole commission.

“This isn’t a person from a broken home that’s experienced crime in their life to not know better. She does know better,” said Beth Harris’ brother, Matthew, while making the case for Danahey to remain in prison. “Their words: ‘It’s a prank.’ That’s not a prank. That’s domestic violence to a tee.”

“She made a promise to the courts, to her parents, to her family, to us, to the victims, to everybody, that she was going to stay her life in prison and not be eligible for parole,” he added.

The families didn’t get a chance to plead their case to the parole commission until April 4 when over the course of about 25 minutes, they implored the parole commission to deny Danahey’s parole.

“It’s sad that we have to deal with this again and again when Janet committed herself to doing good in the prison system,” said Jim Bek, Ryan Bek’s father. “She needs to stay in the system and continue to do good.”

The families said they were told there could be a decision within the following six weeks, but it wasn’t until today that they received the letters informing them of the commission’s decision.

“I’m sure her family thought she’d be coming home for Christmas, but they can drive to see her,” Carrickhoff said, after learning Danahey had been denied. “We don’t have anywhere to drive.”

Carrickhoff also took some time to acknowledge everyone who wrote letters to the commission in support of Danahey continuing to serve her sentence.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who did,” she said.

As for the parole consideration process, she added she would like to see some improvements.

“It just seemed like the communication wasn’t there,” she said. “It just seemed like there should have been more updates, like, ‘hey we’re voting on this now,’ or ‘they’re meeting now to read all the letters,’ and just kind of give us a play-by-play. And that didn’t happen.”

Despite Danahey being denied parole this time around, she will have another opportunity to be released when the commission considers her case again in 2026.

“It’s just encouraging that, if we did it once, I’m up for the fight,” Carrickhoff said. “We’ll do it every time we have to.”