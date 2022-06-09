GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro will show its Pride this year by honoring the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Alternative Resources of the Triad announced Thursday that they will be holding a “Pride March to Remember” on Tuesday, June 28. This event is meant to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Riots in New York City, the 1969 riots that were the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

Attendees will gather outside of the Civil Rights Center and Museum on South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro at 6 p.m., starting the event with a candlelight vigil.

“What we know today as a celebration of Pride with festivals and parades started as a riot,” says Greensboro Pride Chair Brian Coleman. “We wanted to take time to remember how it all started, recognize those who got us where we are today, and look toward the future.”

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for LGBTQ+ youth.

Learn more about Greensboro Pride at GreensboroPride.org, you can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.