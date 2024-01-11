GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city crews and homeowners were outside doing everything they could to prevent any potential flooding on Thursday in preparation for Friday’s rain.

Blowing away leaves and debris is how Warren Denby spent his Thursday afternoon, He cleaned what Tuesday’s storms left behind.

Warren has lived off Latham Road in Greensboro for 39 years, and he’s used to heavy rain flooding his yard.

“I’ve had water up to my top step when the hurricanes rolled through back in 2000,” Denby said.

A driver had to be rescued from floodwaters in front of his home on Tuesday.

“When the water reaches the other end of that bridge, the water is going to come over the road. So I called the city, and I told them that we need barricades put up because the road is going to flood shortly. It took an hour and half for them to show up. In the meantime, a lady came down Latham Road into the water … They had to pull her out of the car,” Denby said.

Greensboro City Spokesperson Jake Key says crews are prepared. This time around, there will be barricades set up around Latham Park to prevent drivers from putting their lives at risk.

Keys also says crews spent the day checking out other flood prone areas and clearing out drains and will be on standby on Friday.