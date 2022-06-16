GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people are finding special ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

June 19, 1865, marks the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free.

To celebrate this federal holiday, there are many events happening in and around the Piedmont Triad.

Glenn Perkins, the curator of community history at the Greensboro History Museum, is one of the organizers of Saturday’s Juneteenth bike ride.

He is all set to ride for the Pedal and Politics bike ride

“It’s just a fun way to get close to history. You can kind of get there a little faster than walking,” Perkins said.

About 50 cyclists came out to last year’s event.

“This year we have four stops,” Perkins said.

That includes a five-mile ride to North Carolina A&T State University, Richardson Hospital, The Magnolia House and Bennett College.

“East Greensboro has birthed so many people who broke barriers in politics. We’re going to visit some sites associated with them,” he said.

After the ride, organizers are showcasing their NC Democracy exhibition.

They say it’s important to connect it to the federal holiday.

“It’s right after the emancipation of Juneteenth in 1865 where you really see African Americans coming together across the state and say…’we want to be part of this democracy in NC, too. We have been enslaved and limited as free people of color so long, and now we want to have our part,'” Perkins said.

Over in Lexington, people will lace up their shoes for a historical walking tour.

The walk will start at 2:30 p.m on Saturday at Davidson Medical Ministries on 4th and Salisbury Streets.

People will walk about a mile to eight different sites, including Lexinton’s first Black cemetery.

Organizers hope the events will be a good learning experience.

“It’s important to Greensboro, in particular, because for so long, so many people in our state have been enslaved. A good number in Guilford County as well. This holiday really marks such a huge moment in NC, United States and US History,” Perkins said.

Helmets will be required for Saturday’s bike ride. It will begin at noon at the Greensboro History Museum. Organizers are encouraging you to preregister. You can do that by clicking here.