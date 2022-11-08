GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time.

According to the Guilford County Board of Elections, the Smith High School polling place, located at 2407 S. Holden Road, opened about 15 minutes late. Poll workers had arrived on time to open the doors at 6:30 a.m., but the doors were locked and custodial staff had to be called in to unlock the doors.

The state elections board ruled that no extension of time was necessary at the Smith High School poll.

However, three other North Carolina precincts, that were each delayed by at least an hour, will get one additional hour. These three locations will instead close at 8:30 p.m.

Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station in Saratoga

Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department in Fairmont

Ransom Event Center in Riegelwood

The Wilson County poll at the Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station at 6903 Church Street in Saratoga was delayed by 2 hours and 6 minutes.

The Robeson County poll at Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department at 1022 Gerald Road in Fairmont was delayed by 1 hour and 4 minutes.

The Columbus County poll at the Ransom Event Center at 2696 General Howe Highway in Riegelwood was delayed by 1 hour and 4 minutes.