GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An armed suspect was arrested inside of a Greensboro Lowe’s, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 3:30 p.m. Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowes Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard.

The armed person has been taken into custody, and the scene is secured.

The investigation is ongoing.



Greensboro Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.