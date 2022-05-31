GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were killed on a local highway after police said their vehicle broke down in the middle of the night.

As more of us get ready to travel, Greensboro police are offering some helpful tips to protect us if we have vehicle trouble on our journey.

Ciealita Thornton and Lakeisha Woody, of Danville, Virginia, were driving on U.S. 29 when their car broke down in the left travel lane. Police said the women stepped outside their SUV on the highway near Hackett Street around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday.

They ended up getting hit.

“It does happen from time to time…typically, it’s a result of someone not knowing what to do when they’re disabled on the highway,” said Officer Tom Fetzer with Greensboro police’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Fetzer said if you break down on the highway, pull over on the right shoulder and turn on your hazard lights if they’re working.

“Typically that’s the largest area and the safest area,” he said.

If you can’t get do that, the next option is to get out of your vehicle when it’s safe and move as far away from it as possible.

“The vehicle on the side of the road presents a hazard in itself because it’s typically not supposed to be there,” Fetzer said. “Drivers that are approaching the vehicle may not be aware that the vehicle is there.”

Fetzer said it’s up to you to look out for hazards on the road when driving late at night.

“Try to move to the lane over to the left of you or at least slow down as you’re approaching the vehicle and passing,” he said. “Definitely try to pay attention, more attention.”

The Greensboro Police Department has a crash reconstruction team working to gather evidence to piece together why the vehicle stopped, why the women got out and if there will be any charges.