GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is taking a different tone on social media lately in an effort to engage with the community in a positive way.

It also has the added benefit of potentially attracting new candidates to fill open officer positions in the department.

The department gave the social media reigns to Patrick DeSoto about a month ago. He’s the department’s new public information coordinator, and with a background outside of law enforcement, he’s bringing a new, humorous perspective to the tough job.

“Police departments and government agencies … you think of them as a stricter more structured organization,” DeSoto said.

To humanize the people behind the badge, DeSoto is using the social media spotlight.

“If we can make one person laugh or address an issue … I think that’s a win,” DeSoto said.

The engagement has shot up on the GPD’s Facebook page thanks to funny posts.

One of them says “If you know someone who has committed a crime, tag them. We would like to be besties.”

He’s also making sure to post stories about officers in the field.

“The officers are here. They care for you, and they care for the community,” he said.

“By me posting something funny along with a hard news story, I was able to quickly figure out a lot of people out there want to have fun with us and take their mind off of what is happening every day,” he said.

The tone shift has a surprising benefit.

“We would like to be more approachable, especially when it comes to recruiting. Of course, the numbers are low. We would love to have more people join our team, and I have had multiple people message us on our Facebook page,” he said.

In fact, posts like this one resulted in real applications to serve: “Due to recent staffing shortages, any child wearing a police costume at Halloween will be required to work at 12-hour shift.”

“I had seen similar posts, and I thought, How can we make it toward this organization,’ and I thought, ‘Well, let’s go out on a limb and see what happens,’” DeSoto said. “They applied and went through the process to get pre-hired.”

And that’s music to Chief John Thompson’s ears.

“We were very intentional about hiring a social media manager with the goal of really using that platform to engage in the community, and we are seeing some success,” Thompson said.

“Every night, I come home, and my wife says, ‘Did you see this post on Facebook?’” Thompson said.

The department is also working on other social media platforms, and DeSoto says if anyone wants to message the Facebook page with questions, he does his best to answer every single message and point people to the resources they may need.