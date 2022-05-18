GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police officers will join the athletes of this year’s Special Olympics in running with the torch on Monday morning.

Runners will meet at 8:15 a.m. at the Sheetz on 3941 West Market Street and will start running at 9 a.m.

Athletes and officers will stop for a water break in the Greensboro College area.

All of the runners will wear a 2022 Law Enforcement Run t-shirt to bring awareness to athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The run will go on for around four miles before concluding at the Greensboro Police Department.

If you would like to participate in the run, contact Corporal S. Bruscino at (336)-430-6379 or sherry.bruscino@greensboro-nc.gov.

Transportation will be provided back to Sheetz at the conclusion of the run.

The torch is traveling all over the state and will ultimately arrive in Raleigh on June 3 where it will begin the 2022 Special Olympic Summer Games.