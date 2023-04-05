GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is searching for five suspects following an armed robbery on Randleman Road.

At around 1:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers came to Dig Deep Sports Lounge on 2912 Randleman Road after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that five Black men wearing black jackets took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint and ran away on foot.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.