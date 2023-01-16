GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Papa John’s was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 9:49 pm officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza on 1015 E. Cone Blvd. when they were told about a robbery.

Two men armed with handguns went into the restaurant and took an unknown amount of money before running away.

The suspects were described as men in their early 20’s who were wearing a black hoodie and a gray color hoodie and medical type masks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.