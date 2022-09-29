GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers responded to a possible armed subject at Dudley High School on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, GPD came to Dudley after getting a report of a possible armed subject.

Staff at Dudley and Dudley’s Greensboro Police School Resource Officer eventually located an adult sitting on school property. The SRO quickly gained control of the situation and determined that the adult did not have a weapon.

Police say that the adult was experiencing a mental health crisis. The Greensboro Police Behavioral Response Team then came to the scene and specially trained officers began to assist the adult through their crisis.

Police say that their response was “immediate and appropriate” thanks to the efforts and collaboration of the Dudley staff, Dudley’s SRO, BHRT and supporting patrol units.