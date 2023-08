GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an assault in Greensboro Thursday morning.

Greensboro Police Department responded to Overland Heights about an “aggravated assault,” according to a news release.

The department did not provide any information about when the assault happened, how many victims there were, the condition of any victims, the nature of the assault or any potential suspect information.

FOX8 is working to learn more.