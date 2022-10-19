GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the City of Greensboro has reached a crisis point as the police department struggles to recruit officers.

Wednesday night, the officers opened up their training facility to the public for the first time. They’re getting creative and trying to fill the more than 100 open positions in the department.

About 50 people toured the building to get a feel for what it would be like to be an officer. The hope is those people will apply to be part of next year’s police academy.

“We want to open the door to anybody whether it’s a 20, 21-year-old individual just putting their toe in the pool of policing or a 30-to-40-year officer who’s a veteran in another smaller agency,” said Lt. Kory Flowers, who organized the hiring event.

There are 122 vacancies, with 108 of them being sworn officer positions. The number of officers keeps dwindling.

“We have a lot of folks just retiring,” Flowers said. “We have valorous folks that have done their 25 to 30 years, and they’re leaving. You have other folks that resign or change professions for various reasons.”

The shortage could force the department to scale back certain task forces. To combat that, officers opened up the doors to their training facility. Potential recruits got to see the gun range, gym and training classroom.

“They can also come and literally sit in the chair that they may sit should they be selected for the next police academy,” Flowers said.

The goal was to show off what the department has to offer.

This latest recruitment effort is one of many over the past several months. Greensboro City Council members joined in the conversation at Tuesday night’s meeting, calling for a pay equity study.

“We need to make sure that we have enough officers, both police and fire to respond,” Vaughan said. “That is something that we owe the city, and I do think that paying people more for a college degree just makes sense.”

Trevor Carter came to check things out and was excited about the possibilities.

“It’s really cool for them to open up their doors, especially to a lot of prospects for us to just come in and observe, get to see everything they have going on here,” he said.

It’s going to take a while to fill these positions. Until that happens, Greensboro police officers want you to know they’re working overtime to keep you safe.

“They’re not whining, and they’re not complaining, and they’re getting the job done, which in my opinion a lot to be grateful for and extremely miraculous,” Flowers said.

In addition to this event, the recruitment team has been traveling up and down the east coast in the past several months looking for potential officers. Last week, they were in New York and Georgia.