Greensboro police officer helps lead mentorship, guidance program for girls

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A transformative program is helping make a difference for girls at Guilford County Preparatory Academy.

The Guilford Girls group aims to empower students while teaching leadership, self-control and self-love.

“It started off with only like five girls back in October, and it’s like every week. We’ve gone from five to thirty girls, so every week it’s really grown,” said Assistant Teacher Brooke Johnson.

Johnson and Greensboro Police Officer Anis Diyana Mohamad Azlan formed the group in October. Officer Azlan worked off-duty at the school.

“I guess the main purpose is just to give them something positive to do. After speaking with a lot of the teachers at the school, it was revealed that during the pandemic, kids were staying home, and they weren’t really socializing with each other,” she explained.

That time apart lead to issues in the classroom when the fifth through eighth-grade girls returned to school. Johnson and Officer Azlan began serving as mentors.

“Obviously it did take some time to break down that barrier, but definitely showing them that police officers like myself go through hardship, obstacles in life, but with resilience, we can persevere and thrive, and that’s a message we try to instill in the girls,” Officer Azlan explained.

Students say hands-on activities and projects have helped them create strategies to manage anger and frustration since they joined.

“It was after my first fight, they felt like it was going to be a good outlet for me to learn how to control my emotions and figure out how to deal with situations different,” said student Amaya Corpening.

“I’ve seen a steep decrease in arguments, fights. They’re able to cope better,” explained Dean of Students Scott Wood.

The Guilford Girls planned a Valentine’s Day dance for their classmates in February, taking on leadership roles in planning.

On Wednesday they toured the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

Officer Azlan said it’s important to connect with girls now to chart the course for their future.

“This is that age where they’re just starting to develop some of those behaviors, so if we can catch them on early, we can put them on the right track to success in the classroom, at home. It will be more beneficial before the fights break out. Before they get into trouble as an adult. So we can kind of guide them, mentor them to be productive members of society,” she said.