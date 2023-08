GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating reports of shots in Greensboro.

An AggieAlert sent out to NC A&T students just after 5 a.m. said that police were on the scene of a shooting in the area of Circle Drive.

An updated AggieAlert stated there was no threat to campus or students but people should avoid the area while GPD remained on scene investigating.

This is a developing story.