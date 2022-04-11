GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a report of shots being fired on Monday afternoon, according to an NC A&T State University alert.

The scene around South Benbow Road and Washington Street is still active.

Greensboro police say East Washington Street is closed between South Benbow Road and Logan Street due to a crash.

No injuries have been reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.