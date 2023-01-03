GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after reports of shots being fired on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Comstock Lane when they were told that shots were heard. The road is blocked off at Ponderosa Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

There is also no suspect information at this time.

A FOX8 reporter confirmed there are six to eight police markers with bullet casings at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.