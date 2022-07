GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Greensboro are investigating an early-morning shooting.

According to police, they responded to Floyd Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday about a shooting. When they got on scene, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61. Lea had been shot and later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.