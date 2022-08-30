GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a crash with injuries on Tuesday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:55 pm., officers responded to the crash with reported injuries. The number of people injured and the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

The area of Lawndale Drive at Beaconwood Drive and Lake Brandt Road is currently closed due to the crash.

The public is asked to use caution in the area and avoid traveling near the location.

There is no estimated time for the area to reopen.

This is a developing story.