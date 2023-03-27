GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating an assault that happened on Monday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Winston Street and found a person who had been assaulted.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.